Alan Stephen "Stevie" Smith, 90, of Manchester, KY, passed away Tuesday, August 1st, at the Landmark of Laurel Creek Nursing Home.
Stevie was born in Manchester, KY on June 25, 1933, a son of the late Whitley and Ora Mae Woods Smith.
Stevie is survived by his wife, Ella Frances Horn Smith of Manchester; and by his children: Darrell Ray Smith (Michelle) of London, Stevie Smith (Cameran) of Manchester, David Wayne Smith of Lexington, Barbara Jean Wagers (David Arnold) of Manchester, Erma Lee Jays (Melvin) of Ohio, Linda Messer (Dennis) of Manchester, Cheri Lynn Wagers (Rob Newman) of Manchester, Nancy Ann Caplain (Robert) of Florida, Rita Pearl Hazlewood (Robert) of Manchester, Debra Sue Gray (Keith) of Manchester, Norma Kaye Hacker (Don) of Barbourville, and Lisa Gail Walterson (Cory) of Florida.
He is also survived by his daughter-in-law, Sherry Ann Smith; and by 24 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Stevie was preceded in by his son, Alan "PeeWee" Smith, Jr.; his great-grandson, Waylon Dennis Henson; and his sister, Sudie Sizemore.
Services will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday, August 4th at Britton Funeral Home, with Jim Smith officiating. Burial will follow at the Woods Cemetery on Goose Rock.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Friday, August 4th at Britton Funeral Home.
