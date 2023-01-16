Alben Bryan Mills was born on March 11, 1939 in the Cranes Nest community of Knox County, Kentucky. He was the son of the late Marcum Mills and Effie Messer Mills. He was united in marriage to Suk Hui “Katy” Mills of London, Kentucky. He is also survived by a son, Bryan Mills and wife Jackie of Corbin, Kentucky; four step children, Joyce Roberts and husband Jimmy, Billy Robinson and wife Robbin, Charley Robinson and wife Melissa all of Manchester, Kentucky, Steeley Reeves and wife Ellen of Richmond, Kentucky; one brother, James Mills, Jr. of Barbourville, Kentucky; ten grandchildren, Brittany, Brianna, Whitney, Saundra, Wyatt, Connor, Corey, Lily, Shayla and Casey Wayne; five great grandchildren, Ramsey, Shepherd, Presley, Hadleigh and Addalyn plus a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Ruth Hunter and Nadine Mills.
Alben was retired from Phoenix Manufacturing where he was a machine operator. He was of the Christian Faith. Alben enjoyed being outdoors whether it was fox hunting, deer hunting or fishing. Alben loved his family and will be missed by all who knew him.
Alben Bryan Mills departed this life on Saturday, January 14, 2023 being 83 years, 10 months and 3 days of age.
The funeral service for Alben Bryan Mills will be conducted at 2 PM Wednesday in the Bowling Funeral Home Chapel with Ronnie Hale officiating. Burial will follow in A.R. Dyche Memorial Park in London.
The family of Alben Bryan Mills will receive friends beginning at 6 PM Tuesday at Bowling Funeral Home.
Pallbearers: Bryan Mills, Albert Jordan, Corey Robinson, Connor Robinson and Wyatt Jones.
Honorary Pallbearers: Danny Hale, Donnie Rodgers, Greg Arnold and Tommy Turner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.