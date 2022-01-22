Mr. Albert “A. L.” Henson, age 56 departed this life on Wednesday, January 19, 2021 at the AdventHealth of Manchester. He was born on Wednesday, May 26, 1965 in Manchester to Henry Matt and Mary Bowling Henson.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Princess Henson, his daughters: Ashley Henson and Josh and Rebecca Abner and Jonathan as well as his grandchildren: Emily Henson, Aiden Abner and Addison Abner. Also surviving are his brother and sisters: Ellen Henson and Grant, Zelda Sizemore, Mary Lovins and Robin, Rena Lovins and Eddie, Hiram Henson and Rebecca, Charlie Henson and Loretta and Ronnie Henson and Paula, his mother-in-law: Magadline Smith, his brothers-in-law: John Davis, Jimmy Smith and Carolyn and Eddie Joe Cobb, a host of nieces and nephews as well as a special nurse: Jenny Baker.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Henry Matt and Mary Henson and his brothers: Matt Henson, Jr. and Willie Henson.
Funeral Services for Mr. Albert “A. L.” Henson will be conducted on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Jim Smith, Rev. George Roberts and Rev. Paul Mitchell will be presiding. He will be laid to rest in the Snowball Cemetery in the Bowling Branch Community.
The family of Mr. Albert “A. L.” Henson will receive friends and family on Sunday after 11 AM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
