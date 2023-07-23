Albert B. Gray, age 87 of Hamilton, passed away at Parkside Nursing and Rehab Center on Sunday, July 16, 2023. He was born in Manchester, Kentucky on December 19, 1935 to Luther Gray and Dora (Henson) Gray. Albert was a United States Army Veteran. Albert is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Josephine Gray; his children, Rick Gray, Randy Gray, and Robbie Gray; his brother-in-law, Kenneth Smith and his two sisters-in-law, Mattie Sawyer and Nancy Nelson. He will also be missed by his many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends. Albert was preceded in death by his parents, Luther and Dora Gray; sisters, Christine Wagers and Pauline Carpenter; brothers, CT Gray, CR Gray, and Eugene Gray. A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM with a funeral service starting at 11:00 AM, at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, with Pastor Granville Saylor. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.
