Mr. Albert Dean Dezarn, age 63 departed this life on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.  He was born on Tuesday, August 21, 1956 in Manchester to Festus and Gracie Goins Dezarn.

He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Rebecca Hibbard Dezarn, his children: Randy Scott Dezarn, Melissa Sparks, LaKisha Maness, Sonya Reynolds, Travis Dean Dezarn, Dustin Dezarn and Christopher Dezarn, 18 grandchildren: Shayla Dean Dezarn, Haylee Grace Dezarn, Mayson Marie Dezarn, Avery Brooke Dezarn, Kelsey Sparks, Trey Sparks, Dalton Murray, NaKay Murray, Chandler Murray, Krystin Dezarn, Ben Maness, Hannah Reynolds, Abigail Reynolds, Lily Grayce Dezarn, Emma Faith Dezarn, Charlee Ann Dezarn, Molly Kate Dezarn, Madelyn Smith and Hallie Drew Dezarn as well as these brothers and sisters: Festus Dezarn, Jr., Gin Herd, Barbara Jackson, Clay Dezarn, David Dezarn, Neil Dezarn, Dale Dezarn and Ann Hacker.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Festus and Gracie Dezarn and these brothers and sisters: Denzil Dezarn, Herman Dezarn, Raymond Dezarn, Betty Hacker and Leslie Dezarn.

A celebration of life for Albert Dean Dezarn will be conducted on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.  Rev. Henry Lloyd Deaton, Rev. Chad Creech and Rev. Matt Collett will be presiding.  He will be laid to rest in the Jackson Cemetery in the Bowling Branch Community  

The family will receive friends and loved ones on Friday evening after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Rominger Funeral Home.

