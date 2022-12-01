Albert Lee Moran, age 80, of Bardstown, Kentucky and formerly of Laurel County passed away Friday, November 25, 2022 at Baptist Health Louisville. He was the father of Ronald L. Moran of Bardstown, Kentucky, David Moran of Louisville, Kentucky; the step father of Jerry Gross and David Anthony Gross both of London, Kentucky; the brother of Earl Moran of Louisville, Kentucky; the step brother of Cecil Calvin Cooper of Manchester, Kentucky. He was blessed with two grandchildren, Zachary Moran and Amber (Moran) Sturgill and six step grandchildren, Zachary Woods, Kate Gross, Andres Gross, Joe Gross, Landon Gross and Noah Gross. He was also blessed with four great-grandchildren, Warren Woods, Myles Moran, Luke Sturgill and Lane Sturgill. He was preceded in death by his spouse, Dovie (Isaac) Moran; and by his parents, Charles and Bertie (Hooker) Moran.
Funeral services for Albert Lee Moran will be conducted Friday, December 2, 2022 at 1:00 PM in London Funeral Home chapel with Pastor Bobby Helton officiating. Burial will follow at Cumberland Memorial Gardens. The family of Albert Lee Moran will receive friends at London Funeral Home from 11:00 AM Friday until of time of service.
Serving as pallbearers will be: Cody Sturgill, Zachary Moran, Desmond Roberts, Andrew Gross, Joe Gross and Zachary Woods.
This obituary is courtesy of Rominger Funeral Home.
