Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Justin Taylor arrested Michaela Lois Dixon age 25 of London early Sunday morning September 13, 2020 at approximately 2 AM. The arrest occurred on Keavy Road approximately 10 miles South of London after deputies were dispatched to a noninjury traffic crash there. Upon making contact with this individual, deputies detected the odor of alcoholic beverages emitting from her and conducted an investigation determining that she was under the influence. This subject was charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place and was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. Photo of accused attached is courtesy of the Laurel County correctional center. Assisting at the scene were Laurel Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Gary Mehler and Deputy Tommy Houston.
