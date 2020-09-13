Laurel Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Gary Mehler along with Deputy Brent France arrested Audra Hunt age 39 of East Bernstadt on Friday night September 11, 2020 at approximately 7:39 PM. The arrest occurred on US 25 approximately 2 miles north of London after deputies conducted a traffic stop on a white Nissan Murano that had allegedly been involved in an incident earlier farther north on US 25. During the traffic stop deputies detected the odor of alcoholic beverages and conducted an investigation finding the driver in possession of suspected crystal methamphetamine, a glass pipe, and alcoholic beverages in an open container. This individual was charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited
