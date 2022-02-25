Mrs. Alema Ann Harris, age 81 departed this life on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at the Dominion Senior Living in Richmond, Kentucky. She was born on Wednesday, February 28, 1940 in Manchester, Kentucky to Oscar and Ruth McCoy Wagers. She was a 3rd grade teacher for the Clay County Board of Education, teaching at Paces Creek Elementary School and Manchester Elementary School until she retired on July 1, 1993. She was also a member of the Kentucky Retired Teachers Association and a member of the Mill Creek Methodist Church.
She leaves to mourn her passing her son: Anthony Creig Harris and his wife Norma, her grandchildren: Sarah Harris Smith and Kevin Michael Harris as well as her great granddaughter: Violet Olivia Smith as well as her sisters: Della Mae Flores and Ezra Wagers and her brother-in-law: Cecil Hoskins.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Oscar and Ruth Wagers, her husband: Harold Harris, her brother: Freddy Wagers, her sister: Donna Lou Hoskins and her niece: Delena Flores.
The family has requested memorials be made to Hospice Care Plus, 208 Kidd Drive, Berea, Kentucky 40403.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Alema Ann Harris will be conducted on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Tess Lipps will be presiding. She will be laid to rest next to her husband Harold in the Manchester Memorial Gardens in Manchester, Kentucky.
The family will receive friends and loved ones after 12 PM on Monday at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
