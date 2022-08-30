Alene Jackson Jones, age 67, widow to the late Steve Jones, passed away Friday August 26, 2022, at Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville, KY. Alene was born July 14, 1955, in Manchester, KY to the late Okamae Jarvis. She was a homemaker and had a great love for reading. Alene enjoyed the outdoors, long walks with her dog misty (that she loved dearly) but was most passionate about bragging on her grandchildren. She was loved by many and will definitely be missed by all. Alene was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to her husband and mother, Alene was preceded in death by one brother Monroe Jackson.
Alene is survived by three daughters, Sammie Rector and her husband Randall of Berea, KY, Stephanie Terry and her husband Tony of Berea, KY, Tonya Hickey and her husband Brian of Lexington, KY, three brothers, Lee Jackson, Zandale Jackson, Ellis Jackson, two sisters, Verna Rodgers, Norma Dittman, seven Grandchildren, Ashley Rose, Courtney Napier, Steven Rector, Tori Hickey, Caleb Hickey, Payton Skidmore, Ally Skidmore, five great grandchildren, Jase Napier, Parker Tate Napier, Myla Skidmore, Kashton Rose, Cambree Rose, and Caizleigh Rose.
Memorial services will be 4:00PM Sunday September 4, 2022, at Davis & Powell Funeral Home with Bro. Marlin Hubbard officiating. You may view the service live at www.davisandpowellfuneralhome.com Visitation will be Sunday 2:00PM - 4:00PM at the funeral home.
