Aleshia Jarvis, age 29 departed this life on Saturday, July 31, 2021. She was born on Monday, August 12, 1991 in Manchester, Kentucky to Jimmy Maxie and Ora Lou Jarvis.
She leaves to mourn her passing her children: Raylen Grace, Rylee Bradon and Kyra Lou, her father: Jimmy Maxie, her mother: Ora Lou Jarvis, her maternal grandfather: Roy Jarvis and her maternal grandmother: Brenda Jarvis. Also surviving is her brother: Joshua Jarvis, her aunts: Janice Byrd and Penny Kelly and her uncle: Roy Jarvis, Jr.
She is preceded in death by her uncle: Clifford Jarvis.
Funeral Services for Aleshia Jarvis will be conducted on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. George Roberts will be presiding. She will be laid to rest in the Sandlin Cemetery in the Sandlin Branch Community of Upper Rader Road.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Wednesday after 12 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
