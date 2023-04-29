Alex Keith Howard born October 9, 2002 in Hazard, Kentucky, the son of Shayne Howard and Martha Kilburn Estep. He passed away Sunday, April 23, 2023 in New Tazewell, TN. He was 20 years old. Alex had lived in New Tazewell for the past 2 years, having lived in Leslie County previously. By occupation he had worked in a furniture factory. Alex was an avid fisherman & hunter & loved spending time with his family.
Alex Howard was preceded in death by his beloved maternal grandfathers, Bob Jr. Kilburn and Oscar Kilburn, two special uncles, Johnny Kilburn and Roger Howard & one special aunt, Becca Jones. He leaves the following relatives surviving; his beloved parents, Shayne Howard & Michelle, New Tazewell, TN. and Martha Estep & Eric, Big Creek, KY., beloved paternal grandparents, Paul Howard & Carolyn, Hyden, KY. and maternal grandmother, Lorraine Kilburn, four special brothers, Michael Howard, Vincent Howard, Dennis Hensley and Zachary Estep all of Hyden, KY., three special sisters, Katie Howard, Big Creek, KY, Brianna & Allen Hacker (whom he thought of as a brother), TN. & Olivia Estep, Hyden, KY., treasured niece, Carlie Couch, special uncles, Eric Bowling and Elbert "Elbow" Fouts, special aunts, Marida Fouts and Mayme Farmer & special friends, Hannah Crowe, Matthew & Haven Couch, John "Tater" McBrayer and Ashley Partin. Also a host of other relatives & friends survive.
