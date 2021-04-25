Alfred Gibson passed away at the UK Medical Center, Lexington, KY. Tuesday, April 20, 2021. He was 73 years old. Alfred was born January 2, 1948 at Bear Branch, KY., the son of the late, Lannie Gibson, Sr. & Lunie Couch Gibson. He had been a life-long resident of Leslie & Clay Co. with the exception of living in Ohio for a few years. By occupation Alfred was a former employee for Micro-Metal in Cincinnati Ohio & was a retired coal miner. He was affliated with the Bob Fork Holiness Church. Alfred enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting & spending time with his family.

Alfred was preceded in death by his beloved parents, sister, Lolies & brothers, Arnold, Lannie Jr., Harold, J.C. & Jimmy. He leaves the following relatives surviving; loving & devoted wife, Margaret Gibson, Manchester, KY., 1 beloved son, Alfred Gibson, Jr., Manchester, KY., 2 beloved daughters, Bessie Gibson & Roger Trent, London, KY. & Dorothy Renee Phillips, Manchester, KY., 1 brother, Stanley Gibson & wife, Imogene, Big Creek, KY., 3 sisters, Geneva Gilbert, Bear Branch, KY., Bessie Roberts & husband, Randy, Stinnett, KY. & Effie Muncy, Bear Branch, KY., 7 treasured grandchildren, Kendra, Dawson, Savannah, Dustin, Cody, Tabitha & Isabella, 10 treasured great grandchildren, 2 sisters-in-law, Joyce Mills & Trish Gregory & 3 special friends, Taylor Widner, Bryan Lewis & George Widner. Also a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends survive.

Funeral: Monday, April 26, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at the Hal's Fork Pentecostal Church, Bear Branch, KY.

Ministers: Kevin Napier, Randy Woods, Jerry Holland, Jerry McKinley Holland & Rod Ledford

Interment: Gibson Family Cemetery, (Gibson Branch) Sizerock, KY.

Pallbearers: Randy Dwayne Roberts, Roger Trent, Cody Gibson, Dustin Gibson, Justin Lewis, Bryan Lewis, Hank Henson & Taylor Widner

Visitation: Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 5:00 P.M. & Sunday all day & Monday until time of the service at the Church

You may send your condolences to the family @dwaynewalkerfuneralhome.com

