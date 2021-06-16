Alfred Thomas Jewell, age 57 departed this life on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at his home. He was born on Wednesday, January 15, 1964 in Manchester to James and Sudie Smith Jewell.
He leaves to mourn his passing his step-children: Eli Marcum and Jessamine Combs, his grandchildren: Shayla and Tommy Lee, his brothers: Ralph Jewell, James Jewell and Johnny Jewell as well as his sister: Peggy Burton.
He is preceded in death by his parents: James and Sudie Jewell, his wife Judy Jewell, his sisters: Myrtle Philpot and Mandy Jewell and his brothers: Scott Smith Jewell, Cash Jewell and Ricky Jewell.
To help the family with funeral expenses, please make donations to the Rominger Funeral Home.
Funeral services for Alfred Thomas Jewell will be conducted on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. His brother-in-law: Rev. John Burton will be presiding. Burial will follow in the Marcum Cemetery in the Curry Branch Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Wednesday after 12 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
