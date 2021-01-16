Mrs. Alice Fay Stinson Gregory age 74 departed this life on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at the Baptist Health of Lexington, Kentucky. She was born on Friday, November 22, 1946 in Manchester, Kentucky to Carl H. and Laura Rice Stinson. She was a member of the Horse Creek Baptist Church, a retired school teacher, where she taught for many years at the Manchester Elementary School, a member of the Red Hat Society and a lifetime member of the Order of the Eastern Star, past Worthy Matron and 55 year member of the Manchester Eastern Star #351.
She leaves to mourn her passing her husband of over 55 years: Russell Gilbert Gregory, her daughters: Laura Ann Bray and her husband Elbert Lee and Sarah Gregory and her friend Jason. Also surviving are her special nieces: Brittany Robinson, Carlin Nicholson and Vonda K. Couch as well as her grand dog: Smokey Salmons and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Carl H. and Laura Stinson, her son: William Russell “Willie” Gregory, her brother: Joe Harris Stinson, her sister and brother-in-law: Anna Katherine Stinson Smith and Hiriam and her nephew: Carl Ray Stinson.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Alice Fay Stinson Gregory will be conducted on Monday, January 18, 2021 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Allen B. Roberts and Rev. John Boley will be presiding. She will be laid to rest next to her son: Willie Gregory in the Rice Cemetery in the Lyttleton Community.
The family will receive friends and family after 12 PM on Monday at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.