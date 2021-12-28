Alice Helton, 92, of Manchester, KY, passed away Sunday, December 19th, at the Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington, KY.
Alice was born in Oneida, KY on January 18, 1929, a daughter of the late Gilford and Carrie Chandler Frost.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Irvin Helton.
Alice is survived by her son, James Von Helton of Crane Creek.
She is also survived by six grandchildren: Lyala Von Helton, Jeremiah Von Helton, Helena Von Helton, Chris McGuire, Brian McGuire, and Jessica Carter; three great-grandchildren: Elijah Carter, Grace Carter, and Amelia Carter; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Alice was preceded in death by her daughter, Linda Helton; and the following siblings: Arnold Frost, Floyd Frost, Sophia Bynum, Elsie Duncan, Hazel Frost, Arthur Frost, and Omar Frost.
Services will be held at 2:30 PM on Wednesday, December 29th at Britton Funeral Home, with Wade England officiating. Burial will follow at the Helton Cemetery on Crane Creek.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:30 PM on Wednesday, December 29th at Britton Funeral Home.
