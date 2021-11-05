Mrs. Alice Victoria Roark Alig, age 64, of Madison, Indiana formerly of St. Leon entered this life on August 16, 1957 in Connersville, Indiana. She was the loving daughter of the late Mitchell Roark and Gracie Woods Roark. She was raised and attended school in Manchester, Kentucky. She entered into a happy union of marriage with Garry William Alig on September 29, 1979 in Manchester, Kentucky. This loving union of forty two years was blessed with two children, a son Brian, and a daughter Karen. Alice was a devoted wife and mother for her husband and children. She enjoyed spending her time fishing and reading her Bible. Alice died on Sunday, October 31, 2021, at 10:50 p.m. at the King's Daughters' Hospital in Madison, Indiana after a 30 day battle with Covid-19.
A LOVING FAMILY
Alice will be missed by her loving husband of 42 years, Garry William Alig of Madison, Indiana; her loving son, Brian Alig of Madison, Indiana; her loving daughter, Karen (Kevin) Erlewein of Canaan, Indiana; her loving grandchildren, Devon Lewis, Isaiah West Blake and Jayden Erlewein; her step-grandchild, Wyatt Erlewein; her loving brothers, Jack Roark of Sandhill, Kentucky, Walter Roark of Kentucky, Ross Roark of Kentucky, Jerry Roark of Kentucky, Leonard Roark of Kentucky, and Gilbert Roark of Kentucky; her loving sister, Laurie Roark of Kentucky, Peggy Roark of Kentucky and Geneva Hoskins of Kentucky; several nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her father, Mitchell Roark, her mother, Gracie Woods Roark, her brothers, Canney Roark, Dennis Roark and Doug Roark.
PRIVATE SERVICES
Private services will be conducted Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at 6:00 p.m., at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, Indiana.
MEMORIAL EXPRESSIONS
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alice Alig Remembrance Fund. Cards are available at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centres of Madison and Hanover. Online condolences, remembrances and memorials can be left at www.morgan-nay.com
