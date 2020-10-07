The State Board of Elections gave approval for all 20 precincts to be open in Clay County for the November 3rd General Election, according to county clerk Beverly Craft.
Preparations are now being made by the Clay County Board of Elections to have all precincts open. As of now, Clay may be the only county in the state to have all their precinct locations open.
The push to open all precincts was made by County Republican Chairman Yancey White and Vice-Chairman Annette Morgan-White. The two have contended vigorously that having all precincts open is the citizens constitutional right.
Mail-in voting and early voting will also be held in the state. The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is Friday, October 9th.
The county board of elections held meetings Tuesday and Wednesday to prepare for Friday’s public inspection of machines that will begin at 10 a.m. at the administration building.
Residents will be able to cast in-person voting from October 13th to November 2nd at the Clay County Clerk’s office located in the county administration building in downtown Manchester.
