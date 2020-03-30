In effort to help stop the spread of COVID-19, all county and city parks are now closed until further notice effective immediately.
With warmer weather upon us, complaints were received over the past several days of people congregating at the parks, according to sheriff Patrick Robinson.
His department has responded to numerous calls such as basketball games being conducted, teenagers congregating in parking lots and one local restaurant had their lobby open to the public.
"We need everyone to help and abide by the mandates issued by the Governor on social distancing," Robinson said. "Parents need to be advised and aware of their teenage children congregating in large groups. For our lives to go back to normal, we have to practice social distancing and stop the spread of COVID-19."
County Judge-Executive Johnny Johnson issued the closure of the parks and has directed that rims be removed from all basketball goals in effort to stop congregating.
"This is something I don't want to do," Johnson said. "But, we all have to follow the mandates. If we don't start abiding by these I wouldn't be shocked to see more things close in the coming days."
