Decision Day is less than a week away as the country will cast their vote in the Presidential Election on Tuesday, November 3rd.
In Clay County, all 20 precincts will be open to voters and in-person voting is now underway at the county administration building.
Clerk Beverly Craft says voters will encounter a new voting procedure this year-paper ballots.
“The voter will insert the paper ballot into the machine and make their selections,” Craft said. “The voter will navigate through various screens and races making their choices. There are also constitutional amendments for this election and voters will have to navigate through several screens to read those. Once they’ve completed their selections, they will take their ballot to the machine counter and insert it to be counted. The card will stay inside the machine once that step is completed.”
The clerk also announced precinct location changes at three places for the upcoming Nov. 3rd election.
Those changes are:
•Horse Creek- The new location is City of Hope Church at the old Horse Creek Elementary.
•Pigeon Roost- The new location will be the Fellowship Hall at Horse Creek Baptist Church.
•Greenbriar- The new location will be at Clay County High School.
Signs will be placed at each precinct to show voters the locations, Craft said.
In-person early voting will continue at the county administration building through November 3rd. You can cast your ballot Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.
A large turnout is expected as voters will chose to either re-elect President Donald Trump or his opponent Joe Biden.
Other local races are expected to draw the interest of voters as well.
Long time Senator Mitch McConnell is seeking re-election against opponent Amy McGrath on the Democrat ticket and Libertarian candidate Brad Barron.
Congressman Harold “Hal” Rogers is expected to win once again over Democrat candidate Matthew Ryan Best.
Voters will also cast a ballot for their 90th District State Representative that covers Clay, Leslie and a portion of Laurel County. Republican Derek Lewis is seeking his second two-year term. Former educator Ralph Hoskins is vying to unseat him on the Democrat ticket.
Current Property Valuation Administrator Paul Durham will square off against Democrat candidate Dennis Steely to fill the remaining term of former PVA Phillip Mobley. Durham was appointed as interim by the Governor and the winner will complete the two years remaining on the term.
10 people are vying for eight seats on the Manchester City Council. Incumbents Penny Robinson, Earl Owens, Traci Rice White, Barbara White Colter, Russell Gregory, Betty Meredith and Darnell Hipsher will attempt to regain their positions as Anthony Hacker, Eddie Smith and Charles “Dobber” Weaver have also filed for city council. Current councilmember Deanne Hensley did not file so one seat on the council will be open.
Several local candidates will be running unopposed. Senator Robert Stivers along with School Board members Roy Allen (District Two), Robin Combs (District 4) and Mark Hoskins (District 5).
Polls will open Tuesday morning at 6 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.
