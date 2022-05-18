A Manchester woman is behind bars in Knox County after she was caught allegedly stealing items from graves.
Kimberly A. Brown, 49, Manchester, was arrested Wednesday, May 18 by Barbourville Police Detective Adam Townsley after he was flagged down on the roadway near Barbourville City Cemetery.
According to the arrest citation, a witness stated Brown had a broken statue from the witness’s mother’s grave. The citation states police were called to the cemetery earlier in the day for Brown having a buggy full of flowers from graves. At that time, there were unidentified victims. The witness stated that a piece of what was left at a family member’s grave was broken and was in Brown’s possession.
The witness claims the total cost of the flowers, flag, statue, and pots was $150.
During the arrest, Brown is noted as threatening Townsley by stating “that there were ways to take care” of him when she got out of jail.
Brown was charged with violating graves, receiving stolen property, criminal mischief third degree and terroristic threatening third degree.
Brown is lodged in the Knox County Detention Center. As of this report, bond had not yet been set.
Officials warn of purchasing cemetery flowers and other items from random people set up selling the items, especially during this time of year with Memorial Day quickly approaching.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.