Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on January 20, 2020 at approximately 8:15 AM Clay County Chief Deputy Clifton Jones along with Clay County SRO Jared Smith arrested Logan Church, 20 of Kinkaid Road. The arrest occurred when Chief Deputy Jones received a complaint of an intoxicated male subject inside the lobby of the Clay County Detention Center. Chief Deputy Jones conducted an investigation at which time determined the subject was under the influence. The subject admitted to using methamphetamine and marijuana earlier this date. The photo attached is courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.
Logan Church, 20 was charged with:
• Public Intoxication of Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
• Menacing
