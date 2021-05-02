Allen C. Wombles, 78, of Manchester, KY, passed away Thursday, April 29th, at his home. 

Allen was born in Clay County, KY on June 23, 1942, a son of the late Emery and Cassie Bowling Wombles. 

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Jean Hollin Wombles; and his children: Douglas Hicks (Sonia) of Maryville, TN, Kimberly Wombles Jackson, and her husband Scott of Manchester, Jeanine Wombles of London, and Donna Perry and her significant other Tim Hubbard of Manchester. 

Allen is also survived by his sister, Janice Swafford of Manchester, and his brother, Arnold B. Wombles of London; his grandchildren: Courtney Jackson, Rachel Hicks, Allen Whitaker, Chase Whitaker, Holly Whitaker, Morgan Wombles, Logan Stevens, Jordan Stevens, and Mason Wombles; his great-grandchildren: Noah Perry, Luke Jackson, Abel Jackson, Thomas Allen Whitaker, Chance Whitaker, and Korbin Whitaker; and his special dog, Rabbit. 

In addition to his parents, Allen was preceded in death by 14 brothers and sisters, and his special dog, Andy. 

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, May 2nd at Britton Funeral Home, with Rick Holt officiating. Burial will follow in the Hurd Cemetery.

