A man who fired on police officers who were trying to serve a warrant Thursday in a small eastern Kentucky town has been charged with three counts of murder, including two police officers, and five counts of attempted murder.
He is also charged with assault of a service animal.
Lance Storz, 49, of Allen was charged with two counts of murdering a police officer and another count of murder along with assault on a service animal.
Lance Stortz, 49, of Allen, was arrested after the deadly rampage, according to an arrest citation.
Storz barricaded himself in his home and fired on sheriff deputies who were attempting to serve a warrant, according to Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt. Storz used a rifle to fire multiple rounds at the officers.
Five other police officers and the emergency management director were wounded, WYMT reported. Multiple victims from different agencies were taken to hospitals with various injuries.
He was booked into jail around 5 a.m.
The incident happened around 5 p.m. when deputies were serving a warrant and the suspect began firing on them. The suspect then barricaded himself in the home through almost 10 p.m. before surrendering. Two hostages, Storz's wife and daughter, are both safe, according to the Floyd County Sheriff's Department.
A massive police presence from throughout eastern Kentucky gathered to offer support in the small community of 182 people, according to Census data.
