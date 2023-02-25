Allen Shaun Wombles, age 43 departed this life on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 in Manchester, Kentucky. He was born on Friday, April 27, 1979 in Red Bird, Kentucky to Winston Smallwood and Virginia Rose (Wombles) Smallwood.
He leaves to mourn his passing his grandfather: Jessie Wagers and these sisters and a brother: Tanya Fragosa, Rebecca Smallwood and Don Smallwood.
He is preceded in death by his father: Winston Smallwood ; his mother: Virginia Rose Smallwood; his grandmother: Hazel Wagers and his grandparents: Cleo and Stevie Smallwood.
Funeral services for Allen Shaun Wombles will be held Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 P. M. at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Bro. William Hugh Hudson will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Hubbard Cemetery in the Goose Rock Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Saturday after 12:00 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
