Ally Jane Smith, 5 month old infant daughter of Jessica Smith and Bobby Sams, departed this life on Monday, November 21, 2022 at the AdventHealth Manchester. She was born on Monday, June 20, 2022 in London, Kentucky.
She is survived by her mother: Jessica Smith; her father: Bobby Sams; and grandmothers: Angela Smith and Flo Brumley; and these brothers and sisters: Stormy River Smith, Kylee Larae Sams, Jessa Hatfield, Lincoln Sams, Kylian Sams, and Christopher Mills.
Funeral Services for Ally Jane Smith will be conducted on Monday, November 28, 2022 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. James Wagers will be officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Family Cemetery in the Sacker Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Monday after 12 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.