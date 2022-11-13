Alma Davidson Padgett, 74, of Waynesburg, KY passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, at home. Born Monday, April 12, 1948, in Manchester, KY to the late General and Sadie B. Napier Davidson, she was a retired employee of Laurel Heights in London, KY where she worked as a nurse's aide. Alma loved to sew, cook, canning, and loved her family dearly. She was a member of Waynesburg Pentecostal Church.
Survivors include two sons, Stanley Sizemore of Waynesburg, KY, and General Wayne Sizemore of Berea, KY; two daughters, Florence Mae Joines of Danville, KY, and Brenda Snellings of Waynesburg, KY; one brother, Stanley Davidson (Lula Mae) of Bethel, OH; three sisters, Florence Sizemore of Manchester, KY, Rose Saylor, and Mary Sluder both of Waynesburg, KY; nine grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild (and was expecting her second in May of 2023); a great-granddaughter she raised since she was four years old, Miranda Davidson; several nieces and nephews; and other extended family & friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Richard Sizemore; an infant daughter, Kathy Sizemore; a son-in-law, Vernon Snellings; three brothers, Irvin Davidson, Felix Davidson, Roy Davidson, and an infant brother, Steve Davidson.
A one-day service has been scheduled for Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Barnett, Demrow, & FRIEND Funeral Home in Waynesburg. Visitation will be from 11am-1pm with funeral service beginning at 1pm. Bro. Troy Roberts, Bro. Junior Skaggs, and Bro. Richard Saylor will officiate the service with burial following at Saylor-Davidson Cemetery.
The funeral service will be livestreamed on Alma's obituary at www.friendfuneralhomes.com.
Memorials in lieu of flowers may be given to Waynesburg Pentecostal Church (South 12125 US-27, Waynesburg, KY 40489) and/or Shriners Hospital (110 Conn Terrace, Lexington, KY 40508).
Barnett, Demrow, & FRIEND Funeral Home has been entrusted with Alma's arrangements. Guest Book available at www.friendfuneralhomes.com.
