Alma Sue (Lewis) Boknecht, age 68, a native of Manchester, KY and a resident of Seymour, Indiana, passed from this life on Saturday February 20, 2021 at her residence. She was born on July 14, 1952 to the late Dan Lewis and the late Elsie (Parker) Lewis. Alma was Christian by faith who loved life and was a dedicated mother and grandmother. She loved watching TV, card games and playing BINGO. She loved her little dog “Muffie” so much. She was an outspoken lady that didn’t mind telling you what she was thinking. She was a wonderful cook and the family will forever treasure the memories of her meatloaf, pancakes with homemade syrup and “hobo dinners”.
Alma is survived by her two sons, Daniel Lloyd Boknecht of Seymour and Aaron Boknecht and his wife Maudie of Seymour, Indiana. Two brothers, Kenneth Lewis and his wife Debbie of Austin, Indiana and Jerry Lewis of Sellersburg, Indiana. Five sisters, Geneva Lewis of Seymour, Indiana, Jeanette Montgomery of Brownstown, Indiana, Burnetta Trotter of Seymour, Indiana, Jean Post and her husband Jeff of Seymour, Indiana and Charlotte Keefer and her husband Rick of Seymour, Indiana.
Eight grandchildren, Josh Turner, Dylan Boknecht, Nate Boknecht, Ethan Boknecht, Cassie Boknecht, Desiree Boknecht, Deidre Keef and Darion Boknecht. Three great grandchildren, Riley Turner, Jerry McFarlin and Finn Keef.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Two brothers, Edward Lewis and Danny Lewis. Two sisters, Louise Hensley and Celia Steele.
The family will receive friends on Friday February 26, 2021 from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM at Woodlawn Family Funeral Centre. Funeral Services will be begin at 2:00 PM with Bro Gil Hoene officiating. She will be laid to rest at Riverview Cemetery in Seymour, Indiana.
Family and friends who are unable to attend, funeral services will be live streamed on the Woodlawn Family Funeral Centre facebook page.
Friends are invited to leave condolence messages for the family at www.woodlawnfamilyfuneral.com.
