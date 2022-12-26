Alma Sue Roberts Baker, age 81 departed this life on Friday, December 23, 2022 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born on Tuesday, August 5, 1941 in Manchester to Gilbert and Nannie Mae Hoskins Roberts. She was a nurse and a member of the Rough Creek United Baptist Church.
She leaves to mourn her passing her husband: David Baker, her daughter: Michelle Wagers of Manchester and her son: Justin Roberts Baker of Sarasota, Florida as well as her grandchildren: Christopher Andrew Wagers, Derek Douglas Wagers and Bobby Dustin Wagers and her great granddaughters: Paislee Rae Wagers and Destini Rose Wagers as well as other family members and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Gilbert and Nannie Mae Roberts, her daughter: Kristi Rochelle and her brother: Eugene Roberts.
Funeral Services for Alma Sue Roberts Baker will be conducted on Friday, December 30, 2022 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Jason Harris will be presiding. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Friday after 12:30 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
