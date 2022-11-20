Mr. Alonzo Mills, age 58 of Manchester, KY was born in Manchester, KY on August 22, 1964 to the late Thomas Mills and Nancy May Mills and departed this life on November 4, 2022 at the Advent Health Center in Manchester. He was of the Christian Faith and enjoyed riding horses, working his garden, riding his Bicycle, and time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, 4 brothers: Oscar Mills, Clayton Mills, Albert Mills, and Bobby Mills; and 7 sisters: Virgie Eversole, Doshie Smith, Irene Eversole, Evelyn Woods, Bessie Wagers, Lorene Grubb, and Christine Mills preceded him in death.
He is survived by his loving wife: Loretta Mills of Manchester; 3 daughters: Felicia Mills of Corbin, Susan Mills of Manchester, and Brittany Mills of London; 3 sons: Jimmy Dees, Bobby Smallwood, and Thomas Mills all of Manchester; 2 sisters: Brenda Harley of London, and Lizzy Henson of Manchester; 9 grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and many friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral Services for Mr. Alonzo Mills were conducted in the Rossland Holiness Church on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. with Rev. Paul Mitchel officiating. Burial followed in the Mills Cemetery with family and friends serving as Pallbearers. Barbourville Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
