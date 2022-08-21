Alonzo Smith, age 85 departed this life on Friday, August 19, 2022 at the Lake Cumberland Hospital in Somerset, KY. He was born on Tuesday, December 15, 1936 in Manchester to Joseph and Allie (Smith) Smith.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Maudie (Whitehead) Smith; his children: Dale Smith, Charlene Baldwin, and Loretta Smith; eight grandchildren; his fur baby: Moses and one brother: Stephen Smith.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Joseph and Allie Smith; and these brothers and sisters: Windle Smith, Cleo Davidson, Bonnie Smallwood, Ruth Smith, Charles Smith and David Smith.
Funeral Services for Alonzo Smith will be conducted on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. He will be laid to rest in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Tuesday after 1 PM until funeral time at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
