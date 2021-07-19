The Clay County Grand Jury will decide whether or not a shooting was justified that left one man dead.
On Saturday, July 17, 2021 at approximately 2:10 PM, Kentucky State Police, London Post was notified by Clay County 911 of a fatal shooting that took place outside of a residence on Dripping Springs Road in Clay County.
The preliminary investigation reveals that Clay County 911 was notified of a physical altercation involving Bryan T. Hammons, 50 years old, of Manchester and Richard K. Webb, 58 years old, of London. During the investigation, it was determined Richard Webb shot Hammons once while they were in a physical altercation. Mr. Hammons was taken by Clay County EMS to Advent Health Hospital in Manchester where he succumbed from his injuries. Mr. Hammons was pronounced deceased by the Clay County Coroner. Mr. Hammons has been taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville for an autopsy.
The investigation is continuing and will be presented to the Clay County Grand Jury.
The investigation is continuing by Post 11, Detective James Royal. He was assisted at the scene by Post 11 personnel, Clay County Sherriff’s Office, Manchester Police Department, Clay County EMS and Clay County Coroner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.