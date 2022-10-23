Alvin Duke Hughes was born May 13, 1944 in Oneida, Kentucky. He was the son of the late Willie “Bill” H. Hughes and Roxie Ann Schell Hughes. He was united in marriage to Paulette Sizemore Hughes for 49 years who survives of London, Kentucky. He is also survived by his two children, Angela Hughes Evilia and husband Christopher of Lexington, Kentucky and Benjamin Duke Hughes and wife Jenna of Bowling Green, Kentucky; one brother, Robert Hughes and wife Carissa of Auburndale, Florida; three grandchildren, Micah Hughes, Rocky Hughes, and Levon Hughes; plus a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one sister Deena Clark.
He was a veteran of the United States Army, a carpenter, and a member of Corinth Baptist Church.
Alvin Duke Hughes departed this life Monday, October 17, 2022 being 78 years, 5 months, and 4 days of age.
Funeral services for Alvin Duke Hughes were conducted Friday in the Bowling Funeral Home Chapel with Andrew Dyer and Paul David Sizemore officiating. Burial followed in A.R. Dyche Memorial Park in London, Kentucky. Military Honors were conducted by Keavy DAV Chapter 158.
