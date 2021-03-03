Alvin Wolfe, age 81 departed this life on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at his home. He was born on Thursday, August 17, 1939 in Manchester to Granville and Anna Harris Wolfe. He worked in a saw mill and for Saul Goins for many years.
He leaves to mourn his passing his children: Danny Wolfe and his wife Tisha, Elbert Lee Wolfe and Paul Barrett as well as several grandchildren, several great grandchildren, his brothers: Freddy Wolfe and Patrick Wolfe.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Granville and Anna Wolfe, his wife: Bessie Wolfe and his daughter-in-law: Sandra Barrett.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Rominger Funeral Home.
Graveside services for Alvin Wolfe will be conducted on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 1 PM at the Wolfe and Barrett Cemetery in the Upper Rader Community. Friends and family will be presiding. He will be laid to rest next to his wife Bessie in the Wolfe and Barrett Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
