Alyssia Marie Hacker Mills, 31, of Manchester, KY, passed away Wednesday, April 13th, 2022. 

Alyssia was born in London, KY on September 14, 1990, a daughter of the late Leah Campbell and Jeffery Hacker. 

Alyssia is survived by her brothers and sisters: Lynsey (Jason) Hacker of East Bernstadt, Lesley (Travis) Purkey of McKee, Jeremy (Robyn) Helton of Oneida, and Steven Chase Campbell of Manchester; and her grandmother, Judy Murray of Tyner. 

She is also survived by the following aunts and uncles: Mike (Debbie) Campbell of Manchester, Bobby (Teresa) Halcomb of Tennessee, Dennis (Sophia) Halcomb of Richmond, Kim (Chris) Small of Tyner, and Brian Hacker of Cincinnati, OH; and by several nieces and nephews. 

In addition to her parents, Alyssia was preceded in death by her grandparents, William and Lita Campbell and Bill Hacker; and her uncle, Mark Halcomb. 

Private Services will be held for the family. 

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

