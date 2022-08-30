Amanda Couch, 91, of Hamilton, OH, passed away Saturday, August 27th.
Amanda was born in Manchester, KY, on September 18th, 1930, a daughter of the late Leonard and Nannie Cottongim Abner.
Amanda is preceded in death by her husband Dillard Couch.
She is survived by her brother, Harvie Abner of Cincinnati, OH. She also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and other relatives.
Services for Amanda will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, August 31st, at Britton Funeral Home, with Darrell Bargo officiating. Burial will follow in the Cottongim Cemetery in Manchester.
Visitation for Amanda will be held at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, August 31st, at Britton Funeral Home.
