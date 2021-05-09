Amanda LeeAnn (Martin) Deaton was born October 26, 1987 in Madison County and departed this life Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at her residence in Berea, being 33 years of age. She was the daughter of Debbie (Truett) Martin of Berea and of the late Timothy Martin.
In addition to her mother, Amanda is also survived by her husband, Paul Deaton of Berea; by her son, Carson Dwight Deaton of Berea; her sister, Jennifer Lynn Martin of Berea and by three brothers, Stephen Michael Dewight Martin of Manchester, Timothy Shane Martin of Berea and Lucas Tanner Martin and his wife Abbie of McKee.
Amanda was a member of the Bethany Pentecostal Church in Manchester.
Funeral service was Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Brian Gabbard and Bro. Walt Brumley officiating. Burial followed in the Annville & Medlock Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
