Amanda Lyn Coffey, 40, of Bayfield, CO, passed away Sunday, May 28th, 2023.
Amanda was born in Carlsbad, NM on April 16, 1983, a daughter of Richard and Linda Baker Riley.
She is survived by her husband, Bryan Eric Coffey; and her parents, Richard and Linda Riley, all of Bayfield, CO.
Amanda is also survived by her brothers: Raymond Dale Jobe of Corbin, Richard Wayne Jobe of London, and Paul Henry Riley of Lexington.
Services will be held at 5:00 PM on Saturday, June 3rd at Britton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Baker Hill Cemetery in Oneida.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Saturday, June 3rd at Britton Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.