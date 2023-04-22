Amanda Marcum, age 36 of London departed this life on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at her home. She was born on Monday, December 29, 1986 in Franklin, Indiana to Wilburn and Janet Wagers Branstutter.
She leaves to mourn her passing her husband: Daniel Marcum, her step-daughter: Danielle Marcum, her father: Wilburn Branstutter, her mother: Janet Branstutter and her sisters: April Sizemore and Ashley Branstutter.
Funeral Services for Amanda Marcum will be conducted on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Vernon Henson Cemetery in the Hogskin Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Saturday after 12:30 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.