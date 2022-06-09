Amanda Nicole Smith was born, April 27, 1988 in Hazard, Kentucky. She was the daughter of Tommy Fields and Melissa Joseph Fee. She was united in marriage to Josh Smith on July 03, 2010. She had been a life-long resident of Leslie County and by occupation, she was employed by the S & D Marathon at Wooton, KY. Amanda loved life to the fullest. She enjoyed fishing and collecting gnomes. Above all, she was a loving and devoted mother and wife. She loved her family with all her heart.
Amanda departed this earthly walk of life on Friday, June 03, 2022. She was 34 years old.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Matt & Shirley Fields and her maternal grandparents, Dennis and Marilyn Joseph. She was joined in death by her beloved daughter, Cassie.
Amanda leaves surviving the following relatives: her loving & devoted husband, Josh Smith of Wooton, KY; her beloved father, Tommy Fields & Jennifer of Yeaddiss, KY and her beloved mother, Melissa Fee & James of Hyden, KY; one brother, Brandon Fields & Ashley of Wooton, KY; her in-laws, Ben & Darlene Cooper of Glasgow, KY; one step-sister, Chelsea Williams and two step-brothers, Caleb and Cameron Williams; her aunts & uncles, Ann & Larry Lawson, Harold Joseph, Dennis Joseph, Jr., Sandra Fields, Loretta Raleigh & Jonathon, and Michael Fields & Donna; nephews & nieces, Peyton, Carson and Jamison Fields and Layla, Lilly and Logan Smith; special cousin, Michaela Gipson & Marcus. A host of other friends and family also survive her passing.
Funeral services will be held at 2p.m. – Thursday, June 09, 2022 at Wolfe & Sons Funeral Home with Jamie Roberts officiating & reading of the obituary by Brian Hubbard.
Interment will follow in the Smith – Fields Cemetery at Wooton, KY with Greg Sizemore, Hurlan Adams. Jonathon Raleigh, Brian Hubbard, Michael Fields, Brack Hensley, Marcus Gipson, Wayne Hayes, Joe Smith, Seth Larue, Eddie Fee, Kenny Collett and Quinton Morgan serving as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 6p.m.- 9p.m., Wednesday evening at the Wolfe & Sons Funeral Home chapel.
*In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests expressions of sympathy take place in form of donations to:
Wolfe & Sons Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses*
(Donations can be accepted through the donation tab at the top of this page)
Arrangements are being handled carefully under the direction of Wolfe & Sons Funeral Home.
