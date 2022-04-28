AdventHealth Primary Care Clinic welcomes Amerah Rutherford, PA-C, to its team!
Rutherford has joined AdventHealth Primary Care Clinic, Orthopedic and Spine team located at 56 Marie Langdon Drive, Manchester, KY 40962.
Rutherford received her master’s degree in Physician’s Assistant Studies from the University of the Cumberlands. Rutherford works diligently to be an advocate for her patients, working with them to achieve the best possible outcomes for their whole-person health.
A native of Corbin, Kentucky, Rutherford is deeply committed to the unique needs of the communities of southeastern Kentucky and hope to use her training to provide excellent care to her patients — forming lifelong bonds with them and helping them achieve their individual health goals.
In her spare time, Amerah enjoys staying active and leading a healthy lifestyle. She loves going to the gym and taking long walks outside. She also enjoys traveling to explore new places and experience different cultures.
To schedule an appointment with Amerah Rutherford, PA-C, call 606-598-4529 or visit www.adventhealthmanchester.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.