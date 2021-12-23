America Sue Hoskins, age 74, of London, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Saint Joseph London Hospital. She was the mother of Angela Adams and husband Henry, Theresa Hoskins, Sandra Gibson, Billy Earl Smith and wife Christina, and Jeryl Hoskins and fiancé April Wagers all of London, Kentucky, Debra Bush and husband Bruce and Debbie Eversole all of Manchester, Kentucky; the sister of Ruby Hoskins, Clara Henson, and Frankie Henson all of Manchester, Kentucky. She is also survived by a special friend, Robert Chapin of Stanford, Kentucky. She was also blessed with thirty-six grandchildren, and nineteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elbert and Martha J. (Mitchell) Henson; by her grandchildren, Jarred Bowling and Billy Smith; by her siblings, Judy Morgan, Dora Hubbard, Mattie Hoskins, Dovie Davidson, Carl Dean Henson, Sammie K. Henson, and three infant sisters; and by her son-in-law, James Eversole.
Funeral services for America Sue Hoskins will be conducted Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in London Funeral Home Chapel with Paul Mitchell and Kenny Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at the left hand fork of Billy’s Branch Cemetery in Manchester, Kentucky. The family of America Sue Hoskins will receive friends at London Funeral Home after 6:00 p.m. on Monday, December 27, 2021.
Serving as pallbearers will be: Jordan Hoskins, Jeremy Hoskins, Johnathon Osborne, Alex Davis, Elijah Watson, Ben Sun, Jeryl Hoskins, and Billy Smith.
