Amos Martin Showalter, 89, of Hagerstown, MD, passed away, Friday, December 11, 2020, at his home.
Born Wednesday, July 8, 1931 in Hagerstown, MD, he was the son of the late Preston M. Showalter and the late Florence (Martin) Showalter.
He is survived by his wife Ada E. Showalter; daughter, Shirley A. Martin and husband Daniel of Manchester, KY; three sons, Richard L. Showalter and wife Lois of Waynesboro, PA, Daniel L. Showalter and wife Doris of London, KY and Ray L. Showalter and wife Janet of Waynesboro, PA; sister, Alice Showalter Martin and husband Chester of Hagerstown, MD; 35 grandchildren; 106 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Esther Showalter Strite, one grandchild and six great grandchildren.
Services will be held Monday December 14, 2020 at 9:00 AM , at Millers Mennonite Church, Millers Church Road Hagerstown, MD, with a viewing one hour prior.
Family will receive friends at the Paradise Mennonite Church on Sunday, December 13, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM
Interment will be at Millers Mennonite Church Cemetery.
Family request the omission of flowers.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home 1331 Eastern Blvd. North, Hagerstown, MD.
