Amy Barger, age 36 departed this life on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. She was born on Wednesday, July 11, 1984 in Manchester to Sam Barger and Cindy Johnson Smith.
She leaves to mourn her passing her daughter: Shiann Barger and her son: Jacob William Gregory, her mother: Cindy Smith, her step father: Charles Wayne Harris, her nieces and nephews: Scotty Smith, Brayden Smith and Aubriana Goins as well as her brother: Robert Wayne Smith.
She is preceded in death by her father: Sam Barger, her maternal grandparents: Joe Bill and Shirley Johnson and her paternal grandparents: J. N. and Geneva Barger.
Funeral Services for Amy Barger will be conducted on Friday, January 1, 2021 at 11 AM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Michael Paul Jackson will be presiding. She will be laid to rest in the Treadway Cemetery in the Jacks Branch Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Thursday evening after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.