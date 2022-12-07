In an attempt to save lives, County Attorney Joe White will introduce two ordinances at the December 8th fiscal court meeting requiring pedestrians and bikers to have lights and attire to be visible at night.
The ordinances come on the heels of three deaths, two involving men on a bicycle and another a pedestrian, over the last month and a half. Two other individuals have also been struck by vehicles at night.
“Hopefully this will save lives,” White said of the ordinances he will be introducing to the court.
The ordinances are an effort to protect motorists, pedestrians, and those bicycling, especially at night.
If approved by the court, those failing to meet the requirements of ordinances will be charged with a Class B Misdemeanor. The regulations will apply to all person(s) walking or bicycling on a public roadway in Clay County.
The above-mentioned accidents all occurred at night and the ordinance addresses that strongly.
Pedestrians will be required to have a working flashlight that is visible for at least 500 feet and shall be required to wear a reflective piece of clothing which shall be visible from all distances from 50 feet to 300 feet when directly in front of headlights.
Those on bicycles will only be allowed to have one person on them and that person will be required to ride astride of a permanent and regular seat attachment.
On roadways, bicycles shall ride as near to the right side of the roadway as practicable, exercising care when passing a standing vehicle or one proceeding the same direction. Wherever a usable path for bicycles is located adjacently to the roadway, bicycle riders shall use such paths and shall not use the roadway.
All bicycles entering a roadway will be required to yield the right-of-way to all vehicles approaching.
Persons riding a bicycle will not be allowed to carry any package, bundle or article which prevents them from keeping at least one hand upon the handlebars.
At night, every bicycle shall be equipped with a front lamp that emits a white light visible for at least 500 feet in front, a red reflector on the rear of a type which shall be visible from all distances 50-300 feet. A lamp emitting a red light from the rear visible for 500 feet may also be used. All bikes must be equipped with a brake also.
To become law, the ordinances must have two public readings, White added.
