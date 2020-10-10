Andrea Jean Sizemore, 33, of Manchester, KY, passed away Friday, October 2nd, 2020.
She was born in Manchester, KY, on March 30, 1987, a daughter of the late Gladys Jean (Roberts) and Alonzo Sizemore.
Andrea is survived by her brother and sister, Andrew James Sizemore and Rubilee Henson, both of Manchester; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Services will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, October 10th at the Potters House Church in Manchester, KY, with George Roberts officiating.
