Andrew "Andy" Hatfield, 96, widower of Gertrude Claypool Alexander Hatfield, died Saturday, April 15, 2023, at the Fountain Circle Care Rehabilitation Center, Winchester, KY.
A native of Manchester, KY, he was the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Joe Hatfield. He retired from the Bluegrass Army Depot. He loved to share the gospel, pitch horseshoes, watch wrestling on TV, and look for 4 leaf clovers. He was a member of the Clintonville Christian Church.
He is survived by one grandson, William Franklin "Bill" Ware; one stepdaughter, Darlene Arnett; three granddaughters, Vickie Stegman, Mary Lou Cathcart, and Carol Ware; four great-grandchildren, Shane Allen Ware (Ashley Yazell), Franklin Scott Ware, Wendee (Chris) Griffieth, and Bill Ware; eight great-great-grandchildren, Alexandra Ware, Andrew Ware, A.J. Ware, Brayden Ware, Ashleigh Ware, Emma Rae Griffieth, Jacob Owen Griffieth, and Harper Rose Griffieth, and a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one stepdaughter, Lorena Ware; one grandson, Thomas Clayton Ware; one granddaughter-in-law, Shirley Ware and one nephew, Harold Hatfield.
Funeral services will be conducted at 12:00 PM Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the Clintonville Christian Church, 141 Austerlitz Rd., Paris, KY by Rev. Chuck Kemp. Burial will be in the Clintonville Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of service on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the church.
Pallbearers will be Shane Ware, Scott Ware, Andrew Ware, A.J. Ware, Brayden Ware, and Jim Alexander.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Deacons and Elders of Clintonville Christian Church.
Memorials may take the form of contributions to the Clintonville Christian Church Building Fund, 141 Austerlitz Rd. Paris, KY 40361.
The funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Lusk-McFarland Funeral Home, 1120 Main St., Paris, KY.
