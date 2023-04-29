Angela Davidson-Wilson, age 39 of Nicholasville departed this life on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at her home. She was born on Monday, June 27, 1983 in Manchester, Kentucky to Homer and Sallie (Webb) Davidson.
She leaves to mourn her passing her husband: Donald Wilson and her children: Nathan Todd and Jacob Cole; her mother: Sallie Davidson; her brother: Todd Roberts, her 1st cousin: Terry Baker and Rachel Baker who was like a sister and these uncles and aunts: Patricia Webb, Roxie Gregory and husband Ray, Lawrence "Bus" Davidson and wife Charlene, Charlie "Thumb" Davidson and wife Amelia, Hughie Davidson, Gilbert Davidson and wife Kathy, Charlotte Ann Smith and husband David, and Sandra Lee White.
She was preceded in death by her father: Homer Davidson; grandparents: Frank and Ella Carnahan Davidson and Yancy and Myrtle Webb; her uncle: Frank Davidson, Jr. and two aunts: Helena Davidson and Mallie Mallis.
Funeral Services for Angela Davidson-Wilson will be conducted on Monday, May 1, 2023 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Kenneth Felty will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Monday after 12:00 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
