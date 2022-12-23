Angela Kay Hubbard, 45, of Bar Creek, KY, passed away Tuesday, December 20th, at her home.
Angela was born on March 18th, 1977, a daughter of the late Billy Ray and Edith Bowling Hubbard.
Angela is survived by her daughter, Clara Hubbard of Manchester; her stepdaughter, Tina Gilliam of Lexington; her grandchild, Alexis Issacs; the following brothers and sisters: Ricky Hubbard (Charlene) of Burning Springs, Paul Hubbard (Angie) of Burning Springs, Tolman Hubbard of Manchester, Doug Hubbard of Manchester, Lorene Sizemore Hubbard (Willie) of Manchester, and Lucy Smith Hubbard (Joseph) of Manchester; and her boyfriend, Eugene Gilliam.
She is also survived by the following nephews: Willie Sizemore, Dalton Sizemore, Billy Hubbard, Dustin Hubbard, Ricky Hubbard Jr., and Christopher Hubbard; the following nieces: Marketa Sizemore, Kaitlyn Sizemore, Brooklynn Sizemore, Latosha Sizemore, Mary Hubbard, and Edith Hubbard. As well as her special cousin, Mary Gilbert.
Services for Angela will be held at 3:00 PM on Monday, December 26th, at Britton Funeral Home, with Mark Bowling, Tony Bowling, and Timmy Bowling officiating. Burial will follow in the Smith Sizemore Cemetery on Bar Creek.
Visitation for Angela will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, December 26th, at Britton Funeral Home.
