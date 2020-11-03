Ann Marie Murphy age 62 departed this life on Saturday at her home. She was born on Sunday, August 24, 1958 in Arlington, Virginia to Curtis and Beatrice Ware Murphy.
She leaves to mourn her passing her companion: Debra Cooley and her niece: Michelle Murphy.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Curtis and Beatrice Murphy and her brother: James Murphy.
There will not be any services at this time.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
To plant a tree in memory of Ann Murphy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.